Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair kicks off this weekend

Lumberjacks, llamas and rides – oh my!

The 122nd Salmon Arm fall fair starts today and runs to Sept. 8 with gates to the north and south grounds of the Salmon Arm fairgrounds opening by 9 a.m. each morning and closing at midnight. The fair kicks off with a parade that will begin at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 7 at Shuswap Street and 10th Avenue SE and will end at Lakeshore Drive.

Hosted by the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association, this year’s theme is “Be Part of the Growth,” a tribute to the area’s agricultural roots and to growing compassion and care in the community.

In keeping with the fair’s theme, the world-famous, master gardener Brian Minter will make a 90-minute visual presentation on connecting points between people, wildlife and environment at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, followed by a 15-minute question and answer session.

Along with master gardeners, the three days include an extensive list of activities, mini chuckwagon races, minigolf, lumberjack sports, an Elvis impersonator and many other musical acts.

A full schedule for the weekend’s activities can be found here.

