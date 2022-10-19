Salmon Arm’s Heidi Gowen joins upcoming Dancing with the Shuswap Stars

Heidi Gowen will be joined by City Dance owner Jens Goerner on the dance floor at the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event on Nov. 18. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Tickets are still available for the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars gala event on Friday, Nov. 18, at the SASCU Recreation Centre.

Tickets are $75 each for the evening of dance competition, live music and gourmet appies.

The event is a premier fundraiser for the Shuswap Hospice Society.

Tickets can be purchased from the Hospice office located near the Salmon Arm Wharf at 781 Marine Park Dr. They are on sale Wednesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The show has also had a recent change to the contestant line up, with Heidi Gowen joining the slate. With Brian Elidoros and Megan Friesen having to withdraw from the show due to unforeseen circumstances, it was the perfect opportunity to pair Heidi with City Dance owner Jens Goerner to tackle the shortened timeline for learning a sassy Salsa.

Gowen is a long-time Shuswap resident, who has cut the hair of many in Salmon Arm and works as an education assistant at Shuswap Middle School.

Don’t forget to vote now for your favourite dancers by making a donation to Hospice online at shuswapstars.ca.

All proceeds from this event go to support the free programs offered by the Shuswap Hospice Society.

–Submitted

#Salmon ArmDanceShuswap