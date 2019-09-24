Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake recreated in felt for upcoming exhibition

The Little Lake opens Oct. 4, runs to December 14 at Salmon Arm Art Gallery

A community felted fibre exhibition celebrating the historic McGuire Lake, located in downtown Salmon Arm, is the focus of an upcoming exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

The Little Lake, a two-year project brought together nearly 200 fibre artists and their contributions to create a miniature version of McGuire Lake inside the gallery. Everything from waterlilies and willow branches to frogs and dragonflies were created for this show, and visitors will be delighted with the ability to walk around the lake on the soft cobblestone pathway.

The exhibition opens on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., with live music and refreshments.

Generously sponsored by Gail Dyer, Dr. Rich Mori, and Soul Fibre Studios, the project has also received support from Intwined Fibre Arts and RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum. The exhibition runs until December 14. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. Admission to the Gallery is by donation.

Culture Days

A special Culture Days weekend invites the public to come and help with the magic of installation. On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., everyone is welcome to drop in and help stitch together the cobblestone pathway, or create a felted rock for the edge of the lake. It’s a chance to see behind-the-scenes of an exhibition installation, and contribute to the show. All ages are welcome.

Special events are planned throughout the 10-week exhibition, including late night openings in the final week, and a winter market at the end of the exhibition where people can purchase parts of the installation to support Arts Centre programs. Coffee Break and Artist Talk is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

Find Salmon Arm Arts Centre on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with events and to find out more about this incredible collaborative sculpture.

