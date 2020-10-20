Salmon Arm’s Salmar Grand movie theatre reduces days of operation

Despite health and safety measures put in place for its July 3 reopening, the Salmar Grand hasn’t seen the audience numbers needed to remain open seven days a week. (File photo)

Salmon Arm residents will still be able take in a movie at the local theatre, but only on weekends.

Salmar Cinemas announced that as of Friday, Oct. 23, the Salmar Grand would be open only Friday and Saturday for early evening shows, and on Sunday for matinees.

“Unfortunately, with no new content releasing due to the continued closures in the U.S. and back East in Canada, as well as our inability to fill our already restricted seating, we are unable to continue to operate 7 days a week,” reads a Tuesday, Oct. 20 announcement posted to Salmar Cinema’s Facebook page.

Salmar Cinemas reopened the Grand on July 3, 2020, after its COVID-19 health and safety plans received the approval of Interior Health.

While closed during the week, the Grand remains available for private bookings.

Shuswap Film Society presentations continue to be screened at the Salmar Classic. Coming up next is the Fabulous Patars, which runs at 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

