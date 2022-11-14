Salmon Arm’s Sandy Cameron jazzed for return of Merry Krizz

Singer Andréa Roberts will join Sandy Cameron and his fellow jazz performers on stage for this year’s Merry Kriz concert on the Nexus stage at Salmon Arm’s First United Church on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (File photo)

Sandy Cameron and fellow jazz aficionados are cooking up a Christmas comeback.

It’s been a couple of years since Cameron, vocalist Andréa Roberts and the ShuJazz Quintet celebrated the season with their annual Merry Krizz concert. The show returns to the Nexus at First stage this December, but with a different vibe. This time around, instead of the quintet, Cameron will be playing with the Shuhorns.

“I think we’re all music teachers,” laughs Cameron about the nine member band that includes himself on tenor sax, and fellow retired teachers Jim Johnston on piano and Rich Thorne on trombone, as well as teachers Brook Roberts on alto sax and Liam Nadurak on trumpet. Also in the band are Mike Sharfe on baritone sax, Dan Smith on bass and Gareth Seys on drums. Andréa will again be singing, as the band performs a mix of Christmas carols, new and old, popular and traditional, all jazzed up for the occasion.

“It’s like a little big band,” said Cameron, “A lot more harmony.”

The concert takes place on Thursday, Dec. 22. Doors open 6:30 p.m. and showtime is at 7. Admission is by donation, with coffee and baked goodies available at the intermission.

Watch for more information at jazzsalmonarm.com.

