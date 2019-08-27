Sample tastes of the Shuswap at annual Harvest Festival

Shuswap foodies can sample what the region has to offer at the 22nd Annual Harvest Celebration at RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Size up your appetite and enjoy tasty offerings from some of the best restaurants, cafes, bakeries, wineries, craft breweries, cheese makers and coffee brewers in the Shuswap.

Joining the Harvest Celebration for the 22nd edition are: Andiamo Ristorante Italiano, Askew’s Foods, Barley Station Brew Pub, Blue Canoe Café, Chef David Colombe, Marjorie’s Tea Room, Sand Bar Restaurant-Don Cherry’s Sports Grill, Save-on-Foods, Shuswap Pie Company, Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgers and Terroir Cheese.

Enjoy craft-beer from Crannog Ales and the Barley Station Brew Pub. Offering samples of the Shuswap’s finest wine will be Larch Hills Winery, Ovino Winery, Recline Ridge Vineyards & Winery and Sunnybrae Vineyard & Winery. If you are looking for a cup of local java, visit the Shuswap Coffee Company Ltd. who only brew certified organic and licensed fair trade coffee beans.

Harvest Celebration isn’t just about food and drinks. Attendees can explore the village, museum and its beautiful gardens. Take a stroll on the deck of the Montebello Museum and discover Salmon Arm history at Miss Puff’s Millinery, The McGuire General Merchant, the Salmon Arm Telephone Exchange, the Montebello Museum Gallery Exhibit, the newly opened E.A. Palmer Butcher Shop and more. Check out the silent auction table and bid on items that have been donated by local businesses, individuals and participants.

Harvest Celebration welcomes local duo the Green Room featuring Elaine Holmes and Lawren Peter Clark.

Tickets for this fall event, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m., are $27 and include three tasty sample tickets. Additional tasty tickets can be purchased for $3 each at Harvest Celebration, and you can use them to sample any of the food or beverage items being offered.

Tickets sell out fast for this special fundraising event and can be purchased by calling 250-832-5243, or by visiting R.J. Haney Heritage Village at 751-Hwy 97B. No minors, please.

You won’t want to miss this very special afternoon of food, drink and entertainment at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum. For more information, you can visit our website at www.salmonarmmuseum.org, or call the Village at 250-832-5243.

