Sample tastes of the Shuswap at annual Harvest Festival

Restaurants, wineries and more participate in RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum event

Shuswap foodies can sample what the region has to offer at the 22nd Annual Harvest Celebration at RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Size up your appetite and enjoy tasty offerings from some of the best restaurants, cafes, bakeries, wineries, craft breweries, cheese makers and coffee brewers in the Shuswap.

Joining the Harvest Celebration for the 22nd edition are: Andiamo Ristorante Italiano, Askew’s Foods, Barley Station Brew Pub, Blue Canoe Café, Chef David Colombe, Marjorie’s Tea Room, Sand Bar Restaurant-Don Cherry’s Sports Grill, Save-on-Foods, Shuswap Pie Company, Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgers and Terroir Cheese.

Enjoy craft-beer from Crannog Ales and the Barley Station Brew Pub. Offering samples of the Shuswap’s finest wine will be Larch Hills Winery, Ovino Winery, Recline Ridge Vineyards & Winery and Sunnybrae Vineyard & Winery. If you are looking for a cup of local java, visit the Shuswap Coffee Company Ltd. who only brew certified organic and licensed fair trade coffee beans.

Read more: Repairs planned for Salmon Arm heritage building encouraging for senior users

Read more: Twenty-three enter, 10 to compete for Shuswap Idol win

Read more: Salmon Arm church member: Healing from shooting is a long process for us

Harvest Celebration isn’t just about food and drinks. Attendees can explore the village, museum and its beautiful gardens. Take a stroll on the deck of the Montebello Museum and discover Salmon Arm history at Miss Puff’s Millinery, The McGuire General Merchant, the Salmon Arm Telephone Exchange, the Montebello Museum Gallery Exhibit, the newly opened E.A. Palmer Butcher Shop and more. Check out the silent auction table and bid on items that have been donated by local businesses, individuals and participants.

Harvest Celebration welcomes local duo the Green Room featuring Elaine Holmes and Lawren Peter Clark.

Tickets for this fall event, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m., are $27 and include three tasty sample tickets. Additional tasty tickets can be purchased for $3 each at Harvest Celebration, and you can use them to sample any of the food or beverage items being offered.

Tickets sell out fast for this special fundraising event and can be purchased by calling 250-832-5243, or by visiting R.J. Haney Heritage Village at 751-Hwy 97B. No minors, please.

You won’t want to miss this very special afternoon of food, drink and entertainment at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum. For more information, you can visit our website at www.salmonarmmuseum.org, or call the Village at 250-832-5243.

Submitted

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Human Condition comedy tour benefits Okanagan charities
Next story
Missy Elliott honoured at MTV VMAs; Swift wins top prize

Just Posted

Rebounding osprey population evident in Salmon Arm

Growth attributed to nesting platforms and ban on the use of DDT

Sample tastes of the Shuswap at annual Harvest Festival

Restaurants, wineries and more participate in RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum event

Stolen truck involved in two North Shuswap collisions minutes apart

RCMP seek identity of driver, believed injured, as well as woman in blue pickup truck

Head-on collision in North Shuswap results in arrest for impaired driving

Breath samples taken by Chase RCMP almost four times over legal limit

Floating beach chair opens Shuswap Lake to people with limited mobility

Shuswap TrailRider Adaptive Adventure Society acquires new accessible equipment

The power of Pets and Seniors

The benefits of pet therapy have become more and more widely recognized, especially for seniors

Music sets the stage for Salmon Arm Fair

Elvis returns to main stage with local talent and Shuswap Idol hopefuls

Canadian kids are eating healthier in school these days, B.C. study suggests

UBC study found that food insecurity is a bigger issue now than 11 years ago

South Okanagan chef’s soup for the soul to help the homeless

Chef Victor Bongo is selling his famous soup from his restaurant in Naramata as a fundraiser

B.C. father accused of killing daughters says he didn’t lie about loan shark

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

‘There’s no room for a rib fest’: protesters shut down Okanagan streets

Green-shirts peacefully protested over the carnivorous weekend

South Okanagan city second highest in B.C. for Kidney Walk fundraising

Penticton was once again one of the top fundraising regions for the Kidney Walk in B.C.

Most Read