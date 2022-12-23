Séan McCann plans Salmon Arm stop on tour celebrating 30th anniversary of Great Big Sea

Séan McCann, former singer with Great Big Sea, will be stopping in Salmon Arm on May 13, 2023, as part of his Séan McCann Sings the Great Big Songbook tour. (David Howells photo)

Séan McCann is bringing a taste of the Great Big Sea to Salmon Arm.

The founder and front man of the legendary Canadian folk rock band will be at Song Sparrow Hall on May 13.

The Séan McCann Sings The Great Big Songbook tour marks the 30th anniversary of Newfoundland’s Great Big Sea. To mark the occasion, McCann will be celebrating the band’s legend and the legacy across the country with humorous stories and foot-stomping favourites.

Between 1996 and 2016, the Great Big Sea was the sixth best-selling Canadian band in the nation, releasing 10 albums with numerous hits including Ordinary Day, When I’m Up (I Can’t Get Down) and The Night Paddy Murphy Died.

McCann left the band in 2013. In 2020, he and spouse Andrea Aragon wrote the book One Good Reason, which details McCann’s struggles with alcohol. Sober since 2009, McCann received the Order of Canada for his advocacy work around mental health and recovery, and has spent the last 10 years touring as a musical keynote speaker.

Tickets for the all-ages May 13 show can be purchased at songsparrowhall.ca.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmConcerts