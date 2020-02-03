Sandy’s Shuhorn Quintet to perform jazz with touch of brass for Salmon Arm show

Sandy’s Shuhorn Quintet, with Terry Kosowick on trumpet, Rich Thorne on trombone, Chris Petterson on tenor sax and Sandy Cameron on alto sax, play the Nexus stage on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Contributed)

It’s jazz with brass pizzazz when the Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents Sandy’s Shuhorn Quintet on Feb. 6 at the Nexus at First.

It’s not often an audience has the opportunity to hear a small horn section as the focus of a jazz concert, which is something Sandy Cameron has addressed with his new quintet.

The four horns are Terry Kosowick on trumpet, Rich Thorne on trombone, Chris Petterson on tenor sax and Sandy Cameron on alto sax.

“We will play a variety of jazz arrangements written for four horns plus rhythm,” says Cameron. “The rhythm section includes well-known keys man, Jim Johnson and bass player Dan Smith.”

The concert will include jazz arrangements gleaned from Cameron’s good friend, Ken Campbell, a fellow sax player from Victoria,

“The group has been working on these challenging pieces for some time and they will surely provide an exciting, different sound for our Jazz Club audience,” Cameron says. “Wonderful harmonies and exciting rhythmic phrasing will really give a big band sound with a minimal grouping.”

The Salmon Art Jazz Club is a volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to hosting live jazz performances by local and visiting artists.

Performances are normally held on the second or third week of the month from early September until mid-June at the Nexus at First Community Church, 450 Okanagan Ave. SE. from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors ope at 6:30.

Admission is by donation. For more information, email jazzsalmonarm@gmail.com.

Another exciting concert will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Lakeside Manor on Harbourfront Drive.

The Shujazz Trio – Cameron on sax, Dan Smith on bass and pianist Colin Spence will perform an evening of music by the late George Gershwin.

Gershwin was one of the most significant American composers of the 20th century and a prolific contributor to the “Great American Songbook.”

Many of his compositions became standards that, to this day, form the backbone of many great jazz performances. Admission is by donation.

