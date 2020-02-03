Sandy’s Shuhorn Quintet to perform jazz with touch of brass for Salmon Arm show

It’s jazz with brass pizzazz when the Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents Sandy’s Shuhorn Quintet on Feb. 6 at the Nexus at First.
It’s not often an audience has the opportunity to hear a small horn section as the focus of a jazz concert, which is something Sandy Cameron has addressed with his new quintet.
The four horns are Terry Kosowick on trumpet, Rich Thorne on trombone, Chris Petterson on tenor sax and Sandy Cameron on alto sax.
“We will play a variety of jazz arrangements written for four horns plus rhythm,” says Cameron. “The rhythm section includes well-known keys man, Jim Johnson and bass player Dan Smith.”
The concert will include jazz arrangements gleaned from Cameron’s good friend, Ken Campbell, a fellow sax player from Victoria,
The Salmon Art Jazz Club is a volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to hosting live jazz performances by local and visiting artists.
Performances are normally held on the second or third week of the month from early September until mid-June at the Nexus at First Community Church, 450 Okanagan Ave. SE. from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors ope at 6:30.
Admission is by donation. For more information, email jazzsalmonarm@gmail.com.
Another exciting concert will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Lakeside Manor on Harbourfront Drive.
The Shujazz Trio – Cameron on sax, Dan Smith on bass and pianist Colin Spence will perform an evening of music by the late George Gershwin.