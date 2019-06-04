Georgia Nitchie and Ella Owens practise for the upcoming SAS year-end dance recital. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

SAS dance students ready to rock year-end recital

Recital takes place June 11, 12 and 13 at the SAS Sullivan Theatre

By Barb Brouwer

Contributor

Some students may be succumbing to the warm weather and lure of the beach.

But the 14 students in Salmon Arm Secondary’s Grade 11/12 Dance Class are hard at work preparing for their year-end recital later this month.

The lone male and 13 young women will perform hip hop, contemporary, musical theatre and modern dance numbers, all choreographed by enthusiastic teacher Danielle Berger.

As well, the dancers broke off into small groups this year, have chosen their preferred style and have choreographed their own numbers.

“The class is particularly talented this year, with a lot of students who have experience in other dance studios,” says Berger noting that while students don’t need experience to attend her dance class, this group is definitely not a beginning class. “I was able to be creative with the choreography and make it higher calibre than previous years because of the skill and talent of the students.”

Berger says some of the music will be familiar to the audience, but some will be a little bit off-the-charts and not the typical hot hits, so the audience can’t have a pre-conceived notion of how the dances should be aligned with the music.

There will be a Disney song, though.

“I am really happy and so lucky with what I do, and this year the level of dance has exceeded my expectations,” she says. “It’s tough with the weather and end-of-year, yet they still manage to show up every day and work hard.”

Berger describes her dance students as positive as well as diligent and says they are thoroughly enjoying their preparations for the recital.

“I feel I say this every year, but it really is the truth,” says Berger, pointing out several students have already registered for fall classes and she is hoping more will join. “I grew up dancing at Just for Kicks but many kids don’t have the opportunity or the finances, so this gives them a chance to explore this creative outlet.”

The recital takes place at 6:30 p.m. June 11, 12 and 13 at the SAS Sullivan Theatre. Tickets at $10 are available at the SAS Sullivan office or at the door – if the show doesn’t sell out!

