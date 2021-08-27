SASCU Rec Centre in Salmon Arm selected to host seniors’ fitness programs

Free Choose to Move program begins in September, ActivAge in October

SASCU Recreation Centre in Salmon Arm has again been selected to host two programs to help older adults become more physically active. (Black Press file photo)

If you’re an older adult and would like to get fit – or more fit – you’re in luck.

SASCU Recreation Centre has again been selected to host two free programs to help older adults become more physically active.

In the Choose to Move program, a certified activity coach works with participants 65-plus to develop a plan customized to their needs, interests, goals, resources and abilities.

Rec centre staff explain that participants are supported through motivational group meetings as well as one-on-one consultations and regular check-ins with their activity coach.

Choose to Move participants are also encouraged to register in a second program, ActivAge.

The BC Recreation and Parks Association, along with the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility, designed the two programs, with ActivAge starting in October. Choose to Move will start on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Participants must register online at www.salmonarmrecreation.ca

ActivAge program, also for adults 65-plus, is described as a fun and social program that will get older adults moving in a relaxed and inviting class environment with like-minded people. Participants have two different program levels to choose from.

Level 1 focuses on improving daily activities and strengthening muscles used day-to-day. Participants should be able to walk 100 metres with or without assistance of a walker or cane.

Level 2 focuses on exercises that will enable participants to become more involved with other activity or fitness programs or sports. Participants must be able to walk more than 100 metres without assistance.

Each class includes information to help improve your overall health and physical well-being. ActivAge will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Registration is limited so early registration is recommended. For more information or assistance in registering, call the SASCU Recreation Centre at 250-832-4044 ext. 0.

newsroom@saobserver.net

