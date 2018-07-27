‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

Prospera Place announced Friday that the Back to the 90’s Tour next month in Kelowna has been cancelled.

“The Back To The 90’s concert scheduled for August 21st at Kelowna’s Prospera Place has been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts. Refunds are available through place of purchase,” says Elli Naderi with Prospera Place.

“Those that have purchased tickets over the phone or internet will be refunded automatically. Those that purchased in person requesting a refund will have to visit the box office in person with their ticket(s).”

The Back to the 90’s Tour was set to include Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC and C&C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams.

If you have any further questions please contact Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land a poignant revival

Just Posted

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Salmon Arm parents concerned over upcoming school bus changes

Ranchero families frustrated by response from school district

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Update: Salmon Arm blaze put out before it could spread

Two-storey home near Little Mountain Park badly damaged, no one injured

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Vernon’s Oliver joins Rangers staff

Vernon Laker grad hired as assistant coach

More than 100 firefighters working wildfires in Similkameen

Placer Mountain and Snow Mountain fires near Keremeos continue to grow

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Arthur Manuel, Sally Scales among those featured in annual book

Okanagan Historical Society, covering area from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm, celebrates 82nd edition

Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land a poignant revival

Law of the Land runs at Caravan Farm Theatre until Aug. 26

‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Most Read