Sell-out film back in Vernon for second screening

After a highly successful Vernon debut, a popular IndieFlix documentary is coming back to the silver screen.

Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 15.

“It sold out. It actually set a record for the Towne,” said Lisa Gallie, event organizer. “We had to turn away a lot of people at the door, which we didn’t want to have to do.”

And, like the inaugural screening, a NOYFSS panel discussion will follow the film.

“That was an awesome part of the event,” said Gallie.

But the most important takeaway from the first screening, Gallie said, is the conversation it sparked among the audience.

“All the families are having great leaps and bounds after seeing the movie,” Gallie said.

Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time for $7.50 online only at www.angstmovie.com.

