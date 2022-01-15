Serigraphs of unique individual at heart of new Salmon Arm exhibition

Ten artists respond in a variety of mediums to work of Vivian Lindoe at art gallery

Ten artists from the region will be responding to serigraphs created by a unique Salmon Arm individual.

The ‘In Dialogue with Vivian Lindoe exhibition’ revolves around Lindoe’s creations, which were recently donated to the Salmon Arm Art Gallery’s Community Art Collection.

A media release from the art gallery states Lindoe moved to Salmon Arm from Calgary in 1970, living in a house she built herself at the base of Mt. Ida until the mid-’90s.

“She created serigraphs in a distinct muted palette that mimicked the land forms around her, as well as the land memories of the prairie environment.”

Artists of a variety of mediums were invited to respond to Lindoe’s works for this exhibition. Featured are: Barb Belway, Myrna Button, Jen Dyck, Linda Franklin, Lisa Figueroa, Robin Hodgson, Susan Miller, Amy Modahl, Mary Thomas and Sara Wiens.

“The artists explored Lindoe’s colour, form or subject matter and allowed that inspiration to inform their own work,” states the release.

The exhibition opens Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. Although COVID-19 protocols prevent an opening reception, the public are invited to join the staff of the art gallery and the exhibiting artists for a meet and greet between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The artist talk will take place in the gallery on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. and the exhibition will continue until Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Admission to the gallery is by donation.

The press release notes the exhibition is generously sponsored by two longtime friends of the gallery, Lois Higgins and the Stacer Team.

