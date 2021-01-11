Actress Kim Cattrall poses for a photograph during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Actress Kim Cattrall poses for a photograph during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

‘Sex and the City’ revival won’t have Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha

There have also been long-reported tensions between Cattrall and Sara Jessica Parker

“Sex and the City” fans are buzzing on social media about Canadian-raised actress Kim Cattrall after she was noticeably absent from a new trailer for an upcoming revival of the series.

Cattrall, who co-starred as public relations veteran Samantha Jones on the original show and in two films, is also absent from a press release for the show’s “new chapter.”

However, original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all set to be in the HBO Max original series “And Just Like That…” from executive producer Michael Patrick King.

Parker, Davis and Nixon — who play Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda, respectively — will also executive produce the show, which will be available on Crave in Canada.

Cattrall, who was born in Liverpool, England and grew up in British Columbia, has repeatedly said that she is done with the show, which is set in New York and ran for six seasons starting in 1998.

And in an Instagram post about the revival, Parker says Samantha “isn’t part of this story.”

“But she will always be part of us. No matter where are or what we do,” Parker added, responding to a comment on Sunday’s post on her official account.

There have also been long-reported tensions between Cattrall and Parker.

Both have downplayed those rumours over the years but in 2018, Cattrall lashed out at Parker on Instagram. The post came after the death of Cattrall’s brother in rural Alberta, when the actress criticized Parker for “reaching out.”

“I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” Cattrall wrote.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already.) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

However, Parker seemed to dispute reports of a feud on her Instagram post on Sunday.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” she wrote in response to a comment.

A request for comment from HBO about Cattrall’s absence from the new series was not immediately returned Monday.

“And Just Like That…” is based on the “Sex and the City” book by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star.

The 10-episode, half-hour series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they explore New York life in their 50s. Production is set to begin in New York in late spring.

Also absent from the trailer and press release for the new series is Chris Noth, who played Carrie’s love interest, Mr. Big. Responding to an Instagram comment asking whether he will be on the new incarnation, Parker wrote: “Wait and see.”

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan stage puts live music in focus

Just Posted

Clay Paradis throws his weight over the back of his bike to keep his wheels down as he rides over a bump during the 2019 Salty Dog Enduro. Planning for a 2021 Enduro in May includes staggered starts for riders. (File photo)
Planning underway for 2021 return of Salty Dog Enduro, Shuswap Ultra

Approvals sought to host events in adherence to public health requirements

Chase RCMP issue coronavirus-related ticket on Dec. 13, 2020 for gathering in Magna Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Chase RCMP issue COVID-19 ticket for small group gathering in North Shuswap

Members travelled from different residences in Alberta and B.C.

From left, Serena Caner, president of Shuswap Food Action Society (SFAS); Melanie Bennett with SFAS; Jennifer Black, vice-president of finance with SASCU; Claire Askew with SFAS and Dave Wallace, operations manager with Askew’s, who are all promoting or sponsoring the Coldest Night of the Year, take time out for a photo between the uptown Askew’s and SASCU. (Contributed)
Shuswap residents asked to support people struggling by joining Coldest Night of Year

Because of pandemic, walkers will sign up and then create their own two- or five-kilometre routes

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)
Sicamous RCMP believe woman killed in hit and run

RCMP continue to investigate suspicious death discovered on New Year’s Day

An RCMP officer knocks on the door where parishioners of Kelowna Harvest Fellowship are gathering on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

(Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
RCMP, fire crews respond to landslide below Kelowna home

The situation has been ongoing for the past week, homeowner says

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care home has claimed five people. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan care home records fifth COVID-19 death

Heritage Square mourns loss, Noric House outbreak grows

Medical injection (File photo)
Letter: Salmon Arm senior ponders priorities and his place in line for vaccination

Fighting cancer, writer skeptical about odds of receiving vaccine sooner than later

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

Jesse Saretzky, on skis, glides across a rail during a snowy run at Blackburn Park Skatepark on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In Photos: Skiing the Salmon Arm skatepark

Friends create speedy snow run at Blackburn Park recreation facility

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Most Read