Show goes on despite music troubles at Kelowna Stars on Ice

Kurt Browning took the lead and helped the cast finish their performance without music

The music went off but the show must go on (Stars on Ice/Submitted)

Stars on Ice had to skate over some bumps at their Prospera Place performance on May 18.

The accomplished skaters knew the show had to go on, even when the music turned off.

“In nearly three decades of skating with Stars I have never experienced anything like this,” Canadian Olympian, national and world Champion Kurt Browning.

While performing their finale the music in the arena turned off and the skaters finished their outstounding show to the cheers and claps of the crowd.

The show finished with applause, backflips and laughs from the cast.

