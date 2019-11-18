The warm, upbeat music of Django Reinhardt reverberates throughout the Shuswap Pie Company Thursday evening, July 26, as diners enjoy the Willy Gaw Gypsy Jazz Experience with Bill Lockie on bass, Darrin Herting, Willy Gaw and Jordan Dick (not pictured) on guitar, and Richard Owings (not pictured) on violin on July 26, 2018. (File photo)

Show will go on in honour of Shuswap musician Willy Gaw

Fundraising concert at North Shuswap Community Hall to support family

By Barb Brouwer

Contributor

The Shuswap music world is mourning one of their own this week, following the death of well-known musician Willy Gaw.

A fundraiser to help with health-care costs will go ahead in Celista this Saturday, but organizer and longtime friend Michel Brideau says funds raised will now go to support Willy’s wife Pamela and family in the days ahead.

Brideau had been thinking about planning something for some time when his neighbour, Renae Hollingsworth, recently told him, ‘I just saw Willy; we need to do something.’”

“She was the spark that got me going,” says Brideau of the event that will feature a silent auction, dinner and, of course, music. “I told her if she could take on dinner, I would organize the rest.”

And Brideau’s wife, Alice, is organizing the silent auction which has received beautiful donations, including two silk screen prints by noted artist Steve Mennie and a guitar from Acorn Music.

Brideau, who has known Gaw since the 1970s, say his friend’s passion for the past 10 years has been swing music.

Some of Gaw’s favourite musical friends joined him in the Willy Gaw Quartet – Richard Owings on violin, Bill Lockie on stand-up bass, Jordan Dick on lead guitar and Gaw on rhythm guitar. The quartet performed at the 2018 Roots and Blues Festival. Gaw also played in a trio with Bill Lockie and Jordan Dick and made beautiful music with Darrin Herting and Jacob Verberg.

Read more: Passion of Gypsy jazz in Django

Read more: Shuswap shows love for musician battling brain tumour

Read more: Smoky jazz guitars

Read more: Django Reinhardt tribute

“Gadgology – was just phenomenal,” says Brideau of another quartet that included Lockie, Verburg, Owings and Gaw, and the gypsy jazz they performed.

Several of Gaw’s friends will perform Saturday night: Making Do, The Tappalachian String Band, Lee Creek Sunday Group, Jacob Verberg and Stephanie Clifford, Three Birchbark members including Richard Ownings, Sue Kyle and Alan Bates, Suzi Rawn, Glenn Hobbs and Jan Kedelka, Gillian Cran and Linz Kenyon and Jude Bastion.

“We’re really hoping to fill it up,” says Brideau of the hall that seats 200. “Our only goal is for everyone to be happy and generous.”

The doors to the North Shuswap Community Hall at 5456 Squilax-Anglemont Rd. in Celista open at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 for the silent auction, which closes at 6. A pasta and salad meal will be served beginning at 5 and the music will start around 7.

Admission is by donation, a meal ticket is $15 and there will be a 50/50 draw.

Anyone who is unable to attend Saturday’s event, is welcome to donate by transfer. Send an email to mikebrideau3@gmail.com for information.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Francois Et Guillaume, aka Willy Gaw and Darrin Herting, fill the hot, smoky Ross Street Plaza with some cool Gypsy jazz during a Downtown Live performance Aug. 9, 2018. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Ghost Notes, with Mike Scharf on saxophone, Willy Gaw and Darren Herting on guitar, and Bill Lockie on upright-bass, fill the Shuswap Pie Company with warm, upbeat Gypsy jazz during a concert on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (File photo)

Previous story
Okanagan gymnasts light the stage with original production
Next story
Cirque-inspired Nutcracker sleigh rides into outdoor Okanagan theatre

Just Posted

Show will go on in honour of Shuswap musician Willy Gaw

Fundraising concert at North Shuswap Community Hall to support family

Online registration for Salmon Arm rec centre programs to begin

Fill in your account early, computer registration for programs starts 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26

Word on the street: How soon do you think it appropriate to start decorating for Christmas?

With December only a few weeks away, the Observer took to the… Continue reading

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Shuswap shows love for musician battling brain tumour

More than $10,000 raised during seven-hour benefit concert for John Fleming

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Cirque-inspired Nutcracker sleigh rides into outdoor Okanagan theatre

Caravan Farm Theatre stages unique re-imaginging of beloved Christmas classic

B.C. petition calls for seat belts in new school buses

Agassiz bus driver collects 124,000 signatures in support

Kamloops woman fatally hit by truck was a TRU employee

The investigation into the Nov. 15 pedestrian fatality near Thompson Rivers University continues

Sicamous’ second cannabis store set to open

Sicamous Trading Company designed to fit with community’s love for nature and adventure

Accused Lake Country wife-killer going to trial more than three years later

Lambertus Westervelt, 63, was charged in April 2019 for allegedly killing his wife in June 2016

NHL commissioner declines to weigh in on Cherry, says MacLean ‘spoke from the heart’

Bettman declined to weigh in on Cherry’s departure

EDITORIAL: When confrontation replaces dialogue

A number of recent comments making news headlines in Canada have shown… Continue reading

Most Read