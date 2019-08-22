Shuswap artists invited to bring the noise

Sound machine exhibit planned for Salmon Arm Art Gallery in 2020

Salmon Arm Arts Centre staff have their eyes, and ears, open for artists interested in contributing to an exhibition involving sound machines.

Expressions of interest are now being accepted by the Salmon Arm Art Gallery for the exhibit, planned for Aug. 15 to Oct. 3, 2020.

Exhibits will range in size and shape but have one thing in common: they all make a sound. With room for up to 14 exhibits, the aim for artistic director Tracey Kutschker is that when multiple sound machines are used, the sounds produced will challenge the definition of music.

Artists are usually given 18 to 24 months advanced scheduling for exhibition programs because they need time to find and refine an idea and create their work. Also taken into account is the time Kutschker needs to arrange the displays so they can come together as a cohesive whole.

“We try to be very innovative with new media because Salmon Arm is in a bit of a traditional art zone where lots of people recognize paintings and sculptures and drawings but not really much else,” Kutschker said. “Being able to expose the community to new kinds of media is one of our priorities, and sound and audio works are pretty mainstream now.”

The gallery has had sound exhibits before, with the likes of Experiment in F# Minor by Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller featured in 2015.

“A lot of artists in the area are working with sound, so we thought what would be interesting is to have an exhibition of sound machines, but the experience is that you create,” Kutschker said.

The gallery will be accepting expressions of interest until October 30, 2019. Forms can be found on the arts centre website at salmonarmartscentre.ca.

