Week-long workshops held at larger schools often culminate with a DJ-led dance party which the Easy Break Dance studio provides. (Photo submitted)

Shuswap break dance studio helps boost students’ confidence

Teaching kids break dance while empowering them among goals for workshops

A Salmon Arm break dancing studio is set on empowering students through the power of dance.

For four years Easy Break Dance has led break dancing workshops at schools within the Shuswap. This year the studio will be putting a greater focus on reaching more schools.

Read more: Nearly $10 million announced for B.C. arts groups

Read more: Spectacular shows from Shuswap Dance Center

Manny Christjansen, a break dancing instructor with Easy Break Dance, said along with the students having a good time with their friends there are benefits the children may not realize.

“One of the fundamental things about [break dancing] is posing in a strong, confident manner,” Christjansen said. “Kids like doing that because it’s fun and they can be silly doing it but on a psychological level it’s a huge confidence booster.”

Since school has just started, no schools have confirmed yet with the dance company. However, Christjansen is expecting at least seven schools from within Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Kamloops to hold break dance workshops for their students.

Class and school sizes determine how long the workshops run; for a small school, workshops would run for about three days while in a larger school they would span a week.

Bigger schools typically have a dance party at the end of the workshops, for which Easy Break Dance provides a DJ complete with a record-scratching turntable.

“The kids love it because they see the DJ doing lots of different things all at once,” Christjansen said. “The DJ usually lets them try the turntables out.”

Christjansen’s motivation for teaching the art of breakdance to younger generations is three-fold. Education about what the art of breakdancing entails, student empowerment and providing jobs to other breakdancers.

Read more: ‘Bboy’ busts out breakdancing in local Hope schools

Read more: Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Salmon Arm couple

From the years Christjansen has taught the classes he has seen the effect they have on not only the students but also the teachers.

“The teachers have loved it – mostly they love it because the kids’ attitudes change. I’ve never actually come across a teacher that hasn’t enjoyed it.”

The studio also provides DJ services for dry grad events and weddings.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Savio Suen or “Puzzles” is a breakdance teacher based out of Vancouver who also teaches with the Easy Break Dance studio in Salmon Arm. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Salmon Arm break dance studio helps boost students’ confidence

Just Posted

Salmon Arm break dance studio helps boost students’ confidence

The studio has been holding workshops across the Shuswap for four years

South Canoe Outdoor Learning School in need of food-savvy volunteers

The Kindie Buddies program needs more volunteers to educate students about food

Deciding to be part of fishing solution, not problem

James Murray/The Great Outdoors

Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair kicks off this weekend

The fair runs from Sept. 6-8

Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

The 19-year-old held a 13.9 shooting percentage last season

VIDEO: Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

BC Wildfire responds to two blazes near Peachland

An 8 hectare wildfire is burning 26 km West of Peachland

Sagging B.C. Lions fall to 1-10 after 21-16 loss to Montreal

Alouettes hand Leos a seventh straight CFL defeat

Letter: Reader suggests citizens need better advice on smart meters

Shuswap MLA’s information inadequate if not in consultation with expert in elecromagnetic radiation

Police treating large fire at Lake Country RV park as arson

A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire, police say

Man pulls knife on kids at Lumby basketball courts

Around 30 youths were present at the time of the incident: RCMP

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

South Okanagan restaurant serves humble pie asking for a second chance

Block 300 Casual Steakhouse had a rocky start and is looking for a second chance from customers

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Most Read