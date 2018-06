The cast of Abracadavers, Griffin Cork, Emma Houghton, Jordan Wright, Franco Correa and Courtney Charnock, and accompanying film crew were in Salmon Arm on May 29, shooting scenes for season one of the upcoming series, expected to air on Telus Optik TV on Demand later this summer. Filming took place at Salmon Arm Go-Karts & Mini Golf and the Apple Grove Motel in Canoe.

