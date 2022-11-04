Shuswap Children’s Association film festival returns

A selection of family friendly films can be enjoyed on the big screen this week during the Children’s Film Festival and Fundraiser.

After a two-year hiatus, the Shuswap Children’s Association is bringing the festival back to the Salmar Classic. It begins on Thursday, Nov. 10, with the movie Sing at 10:30 a.m., the Bee Movie at 1 p.m. and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them at 6. The festival pick up again on Saturday, Nov. 12, with Paddington 2 at 10:30 a.m., Little Women (2019) at 1 p.m. and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at 6:30. On Sunday, Happy Feet Two plays at 10:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. it’s Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

Jammie nights are planned for the Thursday and Saturday evening movies.

“With our Family Support Program being funded entirely through grants, fundraising and generous donations from our community our need this year is even greater,” reads the Shuswap Children’s Association’s webpage for this fundraising event. “Starting this September, we increased our Family Support Worker to full-time in order to meet the needs of a growing community. Through this program we help families requiring support and help parents to support their children by setting up weekly scheduling, structural planning, and goal creation, and helping them access the services they need.”

For more information, visit the Shuswap Children’s Association online.

