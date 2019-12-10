Lily Haliburton, Juliana Sakmar , Paige Hughes and Nathan Williams rehearse for Shuswap Dance Center’s Christmas shows, Once Upon A December, on Dec. 13 and 14 at the Nexus. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Dance Center shows celebrate the season

Junior and senior dancers rehearsing for weekend of performances

Barb Brouwer

Contributor

Celebrate the magic of this festive month with with students of the Shuswap Dance Center.

Once upon a December is a musical treat that will be performed by junior members of the school on Friday, and senior students on Saturday.

“The opening number for both concerts is a musical theatre piece from the movie Anastasia,” says school owner and teacher Carolyn Wonacott, who notes both the vocals and choreography are very elaborate. “The rest of the shows are an eclectic mix of December events and the finale is a New Year’s celebration.”

As always, routines will include ballet, contemporary, hip hop, tap, musical theatre, acro (combination of dance and gymnastics) or jazz.

The junior show, with dancers eight years old and under, will feature elves, reindeer, snowflakes, candy canes, snow and snowball fights. Older students will perform in a few numbers as well.

Both shows will feature variations from The Nutcracker, and will include sugar plum fairies and Spanish and Chinese variations, says Wonacott.

Select numbers in the senior show include Count Down to New Years, a Home for Christmas hip hop piece and a White Christmas ballet number.

Read more: Shuswap Dance Center’s Winter Traditions concert delights audience

Read more: Young Shuswap dancers broaden education and horizons

“The advanced tap class is doing a tap number called Pump it Louder, and it’s a Christmas party,” Wonacott adds. “We have 165 students from the ages of three to 90-plus with Jackie Cannon, who is still dancing, and eight spectacular teachers.”

Last year several Shuswap Dance Center students trained at the Bird College Conservatoire for Dance and Musical Theatre in London for one week then spent another week at the famed Pineapple Dance Studio in city’s West End.

During that time, Wonacott and teacher Chelsey Klim attended the ISTD (Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing) teachers course at the University of Chichester.

“This year we’re going to New York to dance at Broadway Dance Center.”

Once Upon a December takes place at the Nexus, with the junior show at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and the senior show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Tickets at $10 are available at the Dance Center Studio, 590 Okanagan Ave. Monday through Wednesday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 250-832-5258.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Dancing with the Shuswap Stars raises $50,000 for hospice
Next story
Time to celebrate Christmas Cowboy Style with Double Stop Creek & Friends in Penticton

Just Posted

Shuswap Dance Center shows celebrate the season

Junior and senior dancers rehearsing for weekend of performances

Donkey refuge wins big at Shuswap Women Who Wine event

More than $4,000 awarded to Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge for education project

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars raises $50,000 for hospice

Search underway for dancers to compete is next year’s event

Road closures planned for Holiday Train’s Shuswap visit

Roads in Canoe and Salmon Arm will be closed to cars during local celebrations

In photos: Mirella Project helps Salmon Arm residents go green at Christmas

Two more events planned to help combat climate change in December

Kelowna Salvation Army sees increase in toy, cash donations

The Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast started its 19th year Thursday morning

Jurassic World 3 will film in Metro Vancouver under working title Arcadia

Filming is set to take place between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020

Column: A slip into icy water and a brief history of chocolate

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Time to celebrate Christmas Cowboy Style with Double Stop Creek & Friends in Penticton

The B.C.-based country band will be joined by additional musicians at Penticton’s Elk’s Lodge

Strata rental bans escape B.C. speculation tax through 2021, Carole James says

Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

South Okanagan elderly accident victim ‘a tough customer’

Penticton Fire Department crews rescue elderly man who rolled his ATV down an embankment

WATCH: Eyewitness captures moment truck slams into Tim Hortons in Kelowna

A pickup truck crashed into the front a Tim Hortons in Rutland causing a small fire on Monday night

Morning Start: How many people live on earth?

Your morning start for December 10, 2019.

Most Read