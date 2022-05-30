Shuswap Dance students to leap down Yellow Brick Road for year-end shows

Carly Dwornik practises for Shuswap Dance’s year-end shows on June 10 and 11, followed by a Gala Show on June 17. (Contributed)

Young performers with Shuswap Dance will be leaping down the Yellow Brick Road in a pair of upcoming shows.

Shuswap Dance students ages three to 19 are practising for their year-end performances, Yellow Brick Road Jr. on June 10, and Yellow Brick Road Sr. on June 11. Both begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Nexus stage at Salmon Arm’s First United Church.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by email at shuswapdance@gmail.com, or by visiting the Shuswap Dance Center at 590 Okanagan Ave. (near city hall) on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., or on Thursday between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

On June 17, Shuswap Dance students will be back a the Nexus with a Gala Show. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the show will feature Shuswap Dance’s award-winning competition dancers.

Dance instructor Raelynn Heppell said the Gala Show is sure to amaze.

For more information, visit shuswapdance.com.

