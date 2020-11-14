Shuswap District Arts Council offers online residency

The goal of the residency is the support of artists in the advancement of their practice.

The Shuswap District Arts Council is offering an exciting opportunity to local artists for the coming year. (Pixabay Image)

For the past 28 years, the Marie Manson Memorial Arts Award, which is supported by a Shuswap Community Foundation endowment fund, is awarded each year to an artist of any discipline wishing to advance their practice. The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted a change to the award.

Artists working in visual or performing arts disciplines are invited to apply for the Marie Manson Virtual Artist Residency.

The overall goal of this residency continues to be the support of artists in the advancement of their practice.

Its more specific objective this year is the creation of a work of art for Sound Machines, an exhibition planned for next summer at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery. The work supported by the residency will encompass ideas around sound, noise, music, and voice as art forms, within a theme of Indigenous knowledge and environmental awareness.

The full application guide is available on the website www.salmonarmartscentre.ca/apply. For more information or to request the pdf guide, artists can email sdarts@telus.net or call Salmon Arm Art Gallery at 250 832-1170. Applications are open from November 15, 2020 to January 15, 2021.



