The story of Hearts Beat Loud centres around Frank (Nick Offerman), a longtime widower and record store owner in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and his soon-to-be college-bound daughter, Sam (a delightful Kiersey Clemons). (Photo contributed)

Shuswap fall movie season begins with feel-good drama

Hearts Beat Loud shows Saturday, Sept. 8, 5 p.m. at the Salmar Classic

Cinemaphile

by Joanne Sargent

The Shuswap Film Society looks forward to welcoming you back to our fall movie season after our summer hiatus. Our film selection committee has been working hard and has managed to secure some great films for your viewing pleasure. Our first presentation on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. is Hearts Beat Loud, a feel-good father-daughter drama.

The story centres around Frank (Nick Offerman), a longtime widower and record store owner in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and his soon-to-be college-bound daughter, Sam (a delightful Kiersey Clemons). Frank is facing some major life transitions: an empty nest, a beloved business on the verge of closing, and a mother (Blythe Danner) on the verge of senility. To the chagrin of his more-mature-than-him daughter, his way of coping is to drink (sometimes to excess), curse, and hang out with a philosophical pothead bartender (Ted Danson).

Related: Sami Blood recounts Scandinavian ‘scoop’

But Frank and Sam have a loving, respectful relationship, and their shared passion of music has been the glue that has held them together. He’s a one-time professional guitarist and drummer, she’s a talented singer and songwriter, and they sound great together. One jam session yields an uptempo love ballad called Hearts Beat Loud, a song Sam wrote for her new girlfriend, Rose. Frank uploads it to Spotify, it goes viral, and suddenly they’re getting performance and recording offers. Frank hopes to rekindle his long-nurtured musical aspirations, and urges Sam to write and perform with him, thereby stalling her college plans. Because, as one reviewer facetiously said, “what young woman wouldn’t want to forgo college for the chance to be in a band with her dad?”

This movie gently charts the last days of this parent-daughter’s togetherness pre-college, as both learn to let life take its course. In the end, it’s Frank who grows up, learns to accept and support Sam’s dream, and finds a new life and love (Toni Colette). It speaks of how we grow and change and what we take with us as we begin a new chapter.

With good performances and a great soundtrack, Hearts Beat Loud is a perfect movie to start our new season. It’s showing at the Salmar Classic and doors open at 4:15.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Just Posted

Blue-green algae bloom leads to water warning in Salmon Arm Bay

Fishing and swimming are not recommended, algae can be fatal to pets

Multi-faceted care facility aims to be a one-stop wellness shop

Seniors Health and Wellness Centre opens in Salmon Arm

Update: Man charged for Tappen home invasion

Police dog and ERT unit called to assist search for suspect

Golf carts on Shuswap community’s streets there to stay

Chase has declared golf cart pilot project will be permanent, plan may spread to other communities

Revelstoke City Council defeats proposed Development Cost Charge Bylaw

Revelstoke City Council defeated second reading of the proposed Development Cost Charge… Continue reading

Ladies gather for a royal affair in Vernon

The Crown Jewels of Canada Society held a lawn bowling extravaganza in Vernon on Thursday

B.C. pharmacists hope to be part of local fight to curb opioid crisis

Pharmacists want to stem the number of overdose deaths

Shuswap fall movie season begins with feel-good drama

Hearts Beat Loud shows Saturday, Sept. 8, 5 p.m. at the Salmar Classic

Beloved therapy cat reunited with 22-year-old B.C. man

CatSpan member captures skittish kitty that went missing in July on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing still too psychotic, doctors say

No decision yet after review board holds new hearing to see if Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial

Canada backs British claims Russian officials approved spy’s poisoning

British authorities accused two Russian nationals of attempting to kill Sergei Skripal and daughter

Hall of famer Steve Nash changed game of basketball: high school coach

Ian Hyde-Lay said that he feels lucky to have played a part in the point guard’s journey

B.C. Wildfire Service says smoke still concern despite fewer blazes

About 481 fires were still active in the province on Thursday, down from 550 blazes mid-season

Big quake hits northern Japan, leaving 9 dead, 30 missing

Nearly 3 million households were left without power by the quake

Most Read