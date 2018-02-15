Shuswap film fest opens Friday

The film, C’est La Vie! shows Friday night at 7:30 p.m. for the opening night of the Shuswap International Film Festival. (Photo contributed)

By Joanne Sargent, Observer contributor

C’est La Vie! What a great way to start off our 29th Annual Shuswap International Film Festival.

This is a delightful French comedy about Max, a wedding planner/caterer, who’s been in the game a long time and is ready for this wedding to be his last.

It’s hard to create a fairly tale event while relying on the most disorganized and barely-competent crew of assistant planner, cooks, waiters, photographer and wedding singer, and nothing goes exactly as planned. As things go awry, Max’s mantra is “we’ll adapt,” and adapt they do as countless problems crop up, thanks to a demanding customer and said inept employees. What would a wedding be without an old flame, flirting and hook-ups, and a few minor catastrophes?

In addition, Max is dealing with his own complicated romantic life. And all the while trying to keep the bride and groom and guests unaware of it all. A very funny ensemble comedy that will have you walk out with a smile on your face.

C’est La Vie! shows Friday night at 7:30 o.pm and this is our opening night of the festival so there will be entertainment, appetizers and champagne, and door prizes. The lobby of the Salmar Classic will be abuzz starting at 6:30. People are encouraged to wear wedding/reception attire with lavender being the theme colour.

Other films we’re presenting in our week-long festival are:

Tulipani – A Canadian woman, returning her mother’s ashes to Italy, learns about her family history.

Loving Vincent – Man tries to understand what led to Van Gogh’s suicide.

Hotel Salvation – Indian father and son embark on a pilgrimage for father to attain salvation.

Lane 1974 – 13-year-old girl trying to extricate herself from commune and alternate lifestyle.

The Square – Art curator dealing with questions about art, sex, morality and political correctness.

Viceroy’s House – Historically grounded story of India’s transition from British rule to independence, enlivened by absorbing drama.

Jane – With previously unseen footage, the story of Jane Goodall and her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees. A free showing courtesy of National Geographic.

Back To Burgundy – Story of family, relationships, loss and winemaking.

The Breadwinner – Academy Award nominated animated film about Afghan girl posing as a man to support her family.

Rumble – Award winning Canadian documentary about Indigenous contributors to pop music.

A Fantastic Woman – Trans woman who is denied access by her spouse’s family on his death. Multiple award winner.

Kedi – All ages film honouring the beloved cats of Istanbul.

The Leisure Seeker – (Closing night Feb. 24) – Aging, ailing couple take one last road trip in their beloved RV.

There are four films each day Saturday and Sunday Feb. 17 and 18. Matinées will be at 4 p.m. daily Monday to Friday. All showings are at the Salmar Classic on Alexander Street. For show times, look for a Film Festival program at the Grand, Classic, Wearabouts, Acorn Music, coffee shops, Hidden Gems, OK Library, College library.