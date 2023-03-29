The documentary A Bunch of Amateurs, about Britain’s oldest amateur filmmaking club, the Bradford Movie Makers, plays the Salmar Classic on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Contributed)

The documentary A Bunch of Amateurs, about Britain’s oldest amateur filmmaking club, the Bradford Movie Makers, plays the Salmar Classic on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Contributed)

Shuswap Film Society: Amateur filmmaking club inspires in documentary A Bunch of Amateurs

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

By Joanne Sargent

Special to the Observer

Hugh Jackman’s take on our next movie, A Bunch of Amateurs: “It’s one of the most delightful, heartwarming and hilarious documentaries I’ve ever seen.”

The movie is about Britain’s oldest amateur filmmaking club, the Bradford Movie Makers, who’ve been meeting every Monday since 1932. A once-thriving community, in 2019, when our film begins, there’s just a handful of members left, struggling to keep the doors open. They’ve not paid rent in five years, their building is crumbling around them, and there’s a dwindling number of new members. Despite their bickering about everything, they cling to their dreams and each other.

The group splits their time between watching films, and making their own ultra-low budget works, loveably mediocre projects. They have no delusions about their skill as storytellers; for the members it’s the importance of the group to their lives, the connection and sense of purpose, which is paramount. A Bunch of Amateurs tells very human stories of one colourful character after another, focused on the looming threat of extinction their group faces.

With nothing left to lose, they tackle one of Hollywood’s greatest musicals in order to save their club, but will the pandemic deliver the final crippling blow?

A Bunch of Amateurs is a story of surviving against all odds. It’s inspiring, emotional and constantly interesting, with some hearty laughs.

It shows at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Classic.

Read more: Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ puts the funny in fantasy

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmMovies & TV

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
HD Live at the Met: Salmar Classic to show Giuseppe Verdi’s last opera, Falstaff

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is in the process of reviewing/updating liquid waste management plans for electoral areas C, G, E, F and Seymour Arm. (File photo)
Regional district proposes septic system rebates for Shuswap electoral areas

Erin Jackson and Bill Laird were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Photos contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40:Erin Jackson and Bill Laird

Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, who was found deceased near her Kamloops home at the Warren’s Trailer Court on March 22. An autopsy has declared her death a homicide. (Jo-Anne Donovan/Facebook)
Autopsy confirms missing Kamloops woman’s death was a homicide

Larch Hill’s Madeleine Wilkie brings home two gold medals and one silver in cross-country skiing from the BC Winter Games in Vernon March 23-26. (BC Winter Games Society image)
Salmon Arm brings home shiny selection of medals from BC Winter Games

Pop-up banner image