Zoe Hopkins’ film Run Woman Run plays at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Contributed)

Shuswap Film Society: Film Run Woman Run a journey of healing through running

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

By Joanne Sargent

Special to the Observer

Our next Shuswap Film Society movie, Run Woman Run, reminds us of the wealth of Indigenous talent in film production in Canada.

Zoe Hopkins, who wrote and directed the film, was born in Bella Bella, B.C., but now lives in Six Nations, Ont., where the movie takes place.

Filled with heart and hope, it’s a lighthearted film with the serious message of learning to care for yourself in the wake of tragedy and trauma.

Beck, a young single mother who lost her own mom, is aimless and unmotivated, and spends her days in a robe chain-smoking and eating junk food. Beck is the kind of woman who drives to the mailbox at the end of the driveway rather than walk. Her family – her father, sister and son – beg her to eat right and exercise, but it’s only after she falls into a diabetic coma, that she is forced to re-examine her self-destructive lifestyle.

Beck decides to take up running and train for a marathon. She finds motivation in conversations with the spirit of a dead ancestor, Canadian icon Tom Longboat, who won the Boston Marathon in 1907 and who, as legend goes, could run faster than a horse. Tom teaches Beck to become an honour runner, dedicating each run to an aspect of creation or a special person in her life. For Beck, running isn’t about winning a race – it’s a means for her to connect to herself as well as a link to her community, her family, her environment and her spirituality.

Run Woman Run is the story of a woman’s journey of healing through running. The movie doesn’t shy away from the big topics but, at its heart it’s an underdog story about overcoming obstacles and belief in oneself. It’s a charming blend of comedy and drama in a story with universal themes: embracing change and making better choices.

