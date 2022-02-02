Shuswap Film Society: French thriller Only the Animals keeps you guessing

French thriller Only the Animals plays at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Salmar Classic. (Contributed)

If you like an engrossing twisty-turny murder mystery, then our next Shuswap Film Society movie is for you.

Only the Animals, a French film, is based around the disappearance of a woman and the five people who knowingly or unknowingly played a role in her death.

The missing woman is Evelyne Ducat, an unhappily married upscale Parisian who has been staying at her winter vacation home in Causse Mejean in central France. The folks in the sleepy rural farming community wouldn’t have anything to do with her demise, would they? As we meet the cast of characters — a philandering wife and her secret-keeping internet-surfing husband, a morose and reclusive sheep farmer, an attractive young waitress and a scam artist from the Ivory Coast—we learn of the previously unsuspected connections between everyone and Evelyne.

Each character is integral to the same unhappy story, but with a different perspective. In five chapters, that smoothly jump back and forth in time to deepen the mystery, we are provided backstory or given additional meaning to previous information in their overlapped lives. Without giving away the plot, the magic is in the way human drama is woven into the pieces of the puzzle as they gradually fall into place. The movie keeps you guessing until the last twist.

Only the Animals is a highly satisfying and gripping thriller, but the resolution of the murder isn’t the only intriguing part of the movie; it’s also a character study about the lengths people go to to escape loneliness and the strange repercussions that can result.

Only the Animals plays at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Salmar Classic.

