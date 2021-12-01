Shuswap Film Society: Love Sarah a heartfelt story about second chances

By Joanne Sargent,

Our last Shuswap Film Society movie before the Christmas break is Love Sarah. This is an uplifting British film about grief, forgiveness and following dreams.

Celebrated chef Sarah and her friend Isabella are about to open a pastry shop in Notting Hill in London when Sarah is killed in an accident. Devastated at the loss of her friend and their dream, Isabella, in a financial predicament, tries to get out of the lease. Also mourning Sarah are her 19-year-old daughter Clarissa and her mother Mimi from whom both Sarah and Clarissa were estranged. As the lease is about to be signed away, Clarissa convinces Isabella that they should fulfill her dead mother’s dream and persuades Mimi to fund the venture.

Pastry chef Matthew, an old classmate of Sarah’s and Isabella’s, is the last ingredient they need to open their bakery appropriately called Love Sarah. When the delectable concoctions in the window don’t bring in crowds, they have to get creative. Mimi proposes that they feature desserts from all over the world since London is so multi-cultural. Isabella and Matthew perfect the intricate international desserts and the bakery becomes the place where non-English residents can enjoy their favourite treats from their home country.

Honouring Sarah’s dream and bringing it to life becomes a therapeutic journey for the three women left broken by her loss. Mimi learns to forgive, Isabella allows herself to fall in love and Clarissa, who has never known who her biological father is, finds purpose and direction thanks to her new family. Love Sarah is a sweet heartfelt story about second chances that makes you root for them and their project.

Love Sarah plays at the Salmar Classic on Saturday Dec. 4 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Our next program will start on Jan. 8, 2022. Happy Holidays!

