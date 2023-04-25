The film Mon Crime shows at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo contributed)

The film Mon Crime shows at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap Film Society: Mon Crime tackles serious subjects with style and wit

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

A fun, crazy crime story, with lines like “admittedly this sudden death is one of the happiest events of my life,” our next film Mon Crime (The Crime is Mine) takes place in 1930s Paris.

The line is spoken by Madeleine, a desperate actress of dubious talent, who rooms with Pauline, an out-of-work lawyer. They are five months behind in rent. Madeleine meets with a wealthy older producer who dangles a role in his next production and, of course, expects sexual favours in return. After her meeting at his snazzy villa, his lifeless body is found, shot dead, Madeleine the suspected killer.

Madeleine confesses. A sensational and media-titillating trial follows, in which Madeleine is defended by Pauline, who proves surprisingly adept and eloquent, more so than the bumbling male magistrates and judges. Pauline paints her friend as a victim who should be celebrated for her act. Acquitted, Madeleine becomes famous, the symbol of oppression of women by men, and she and Pauline are the toast of Paris. But, spoiler alert, Odette, a silent film star with a faltering career, comes forward, claiming she is the real killer.

Mon Crime, called a “sly slice of feminist triumph,” tackles serious issues in an entertaining screwball way. With a witty script and colourful characters, it’s amusing from start to finish (including during the credits).

Mon Crime is subtitled and plays at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Salmar Classic Theatre.

newsroom@saobserver.net
