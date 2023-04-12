The film Missing shows at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 14, to Thursday. April 20, at the Salmar Classic. (Contributed)

Shuswap Film Society: Mystery unfolds online in film Missing

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

By Joanne Sargent

Special to the Observer

A fast-paced edge-of-your-seat thriller about a teenager who uses technology to track down her Mom who’s disappeared, Missing is a co-presentation of the Film Society and Salmar Cinemas and will have a seven-day run.

The film, which takes place entirely on screens, is universally relevant in that it shows how accessible information is on the internet.

Eighteen-year-old June has a bit of a testy relationship with her Mom, Grace, and still misses her father who died several years ago. She’s lukewarm about Mom’s new boyfriend Kevin who her mother met online. Kevin takes Grace to Colombia for a romantic getaway and when June goes to pick them up at the airport, they are nowhere to be seen.

June calls the hotel in Cartagena, then online hires Javi in Colombia, who helps her track down a series of leads. She contacts the FBI and the embassy and launches into detective mode herself, including phishing for passwords to Kevin’s online accounts. Each password she cracks, website she visits and email she reads unveils an even stranger piece of the puzzle, exposing red flags about Kevin and shocking secrets about her mother’s past.

We’re so hooked on the investigation we forget we’re watching everything unfold on computers, phones, hidden cameras and security footage. And just when we think we’ve figured it out, another surprise is thrown our way.

A clever and frantic mystery, Missing does contain some violence. It shows at 7:30 each evening from Friday, April 14 to Thursday, April 20 at the Classic.

