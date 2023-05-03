Irish film The Quiet Girl shows at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Contributed)

Irish film The Quiet Girl shows at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Contributed)

Shuswap Film Society: Neglected daughter discovers ‘summer family’ has a secret in The Quiet Girl

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

By Joanne Sargent

Special to the Observer

An exquisite and heart-wrenching Irish drama. An exceptional piece of filmmaking. A powerful and moving study of love, loss and acceptance. A film consistently riveting with a payoff both devastating and beautiful. These are just a small sampling of what viewers and reviewers have said about our next Shuswap Film Society movie, The Quiet Girl.

Catherine Clinch, who, amazingly, has never been seen on screen before, stars brilliantly as Cait, the 9-year-old girl barely surviving the squalor and neglect in a home crowded with older sisters, a harried mom pregnant with yet another child and a drunken unfit father. She has prevailed by making herself as small and still as possible. Cait is blindsided with the news that she’ll be shipped off for the summer to live with her mother’s cousin, Eibhlin, and her husband, Sean.

The childless couple shower her with the first kindness and care she has ever experienced. So many things are foreign to Cait – Eibhlin’s attentiveness and affection, the consideration of her needs, the cleanliness and peace of the well-run and orderly farm. She falls in love with her life with her “summer parents.” All is going swimmingly until a neighbour reveals a secret that could destroy the idyllic world she’s found herself in – or could it provide hope and healing?

The Quiet Girl is a child’s eye view of the world, somewhat slow-paced, with sparse dialogue, and yet says more than most films. It will leave you deeply affected and desperate to know more.

The dialogue is in the Irish language so the movie is subtitled. The Quiet Girl plays at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Classic.

