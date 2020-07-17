Bill Camp (left) stars as Wilbur Tennant and Mark Ruffalo as lawyer Robert Bilott in director Todd Haynes’ film Dark Waters, about the duo’s legal challenge against Dupont. The film plays the Salmar Classic July 24 to 30. Pandemic restrictions will be in effect. (Mary Cybulski/Focus Features photo)

Shuswap Film Society presents Dark Waters at Salmar Classic

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

The Shuswap Film Society is presenting two films this summer while stringently abiding by COVID-19 precautions.

Masks are mandatory when entering the lobby and when leaving your seat in the theatre. We will be limited to 50 patrons per showing and social distancing will be in effect.

July’s movie is Dark Waters, a film that everyone should see. The movie is based on the 2016 New York Times Magazine article, “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare,” a lawyer named Robert Bilott.

Bilott was approached in 1998 by a farmer from Parkersburg, West Virginia, whose cows were dying and whose own health was compromised, to pursue a lawsuit against Dupont, the town’s biggest employer – and polluter. Reluctant at first, when Billott witnessed first-hand the devastation of the toxic sludge dumped by Dupont, he felt compelled to take the case.

Read more: Coming soon: Salmar Grand announces July 3 reopening

Read more: Cinemaphile: The Specials enlightens about struggles with autism

The movie follows years of difficult, lonely, hard work by Bilott, and years of legal warfare against one of the largest chemical conglomerates on the planet, who put up roadblocks at every turn.

Mark Ruffalo is excellent as the committed attorney who gave up almost everything to find the truth. Dark Waters is a powerful account of a relatively recent example of long-term corporate arrogance, greed and social irresponsibility versus the sustained dedication of one farmer and one lawyer.

It’s rare for a film to entertain and inform, and where the superheroes are real live people. I’m not sure you can watch it and not be intensely moved by it.

Dark Waters shows at 7:30 p.m. from Friday, July 24 to Thursday, July 30 at the Salmar Classic. It is first come, first served and, as mentioned, limited to 50 people per night, $5 per person.

