Shuswap Film Society presents Oscar-winning Nomadland

By Joanne Sargent

Nomadland cleaned up at this year’s Oscars, winning Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director.

Chloe Zhao directed this beautiful homage to vehicle-dwelling nomads and their ability to endure and even inspire despite their circumstances.

The movie is about the economic crash of 2008 resulting in the closure of a gypsum plant in Empire, Ariz.

Without that plant, the small company settlement became a ghost town.

Fern (the brilliant Frances McDormand), recently widowed and now jobless and homeless, is left to begin life over again at 62. Loss and loneliness travel with her as she drives into the unknown, her decrepit van her new home.

A novice to the challenges of the nomad lifestyle, Fran meets a whole community of “houseless but not homeless” modern-day Gypsies.

These fellow travellers mentor her, share their stories and help heal her spirit as she navigates her roving journey through grief.

Based on true events and real people, Nomadland features only two professional actors. The real-life nomads are played by the people themselves, which adds to the authenticity. Beautifully shot and acted, it is an exquisitely told story, full of humanity and a genuine love and respect for the characters who populate this wonderful yet harsh world.

Described by one reviewer as “nothing short of a piece of art in motion,” the film and McDormand’s heart-melting performance give a clear picture of what economic despair and hopelessness can do to a psyche. Nomadland shows at the Salmar Classic for six nights from Friday, Sept. 24, to Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Proof of full vaccination, government ID and masks required, as well as contact tracing.

