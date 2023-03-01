Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline star in the film adaptation of the book, The Good House, which will be showing at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Contributed)

Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline star in the film adaptation of the book, The Good House, which will be showing at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Contributed)

Shuswap Film Society: Sigourney Weaver stars in film adaptation of The Good House

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Chester, Nova Scotia plays the fictional town of Wendover, New England, and Sigourney Weaver plays Hildy Good, a not-so-recovering alcoholic realtor, in our next film, adapted from the best-selling 2013 novel The Good House.

Hildy is fresh out of rehab, but still doesn’t believe that her alcoholism is a problem. Once the most sought-after realtor, her assistant poached all her clients while she was away. That conniving assistant is one of a cast of characters that weave in and out of Hildy’s daily life, including her ex, her grown children, her high school flame and her new friend Rebecca who is having an affair with her psychologist, all of which factor into Hildy’s drinking and accompanying denial.

To let the audience understand her mindset, Hildy speaks through the camera to explain things and talk about other characters. She never really got over losing her mother to depression and alcoholism, and her husband to a man. She seems to be keeping it together until a rekindled romance with her old crush (Kevin Kline) sets in motion a chain of events (her car is mysteriously damaged, a child goes missing, a body is found) that forces a confrontation with Hildy’s buried past.

As the book was described by the New York Times, The Good House is “a layered and complex portrait of a woman struggling with addiction in a town where no secret stays secret for long.” Weaver gives one of her best performances as Hildy, capturing the complexities of single, senior womanhood and alcohol addiction.

The Good House plays at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Salmar Classic.

