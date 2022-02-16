Shuswap Film Society: The French Dispatch to kick off International Film Festival

We of the Shuswap Film Society are thrilled that our International Film Festival is a go.

We’ve got some great movies for you starting Friday, Feb. 18, with The French Dispatch, our opening night feature, a fascinating and quirky Wes Anderson English language film set in a fictional town in France.

The town is Ennui-sur-Blase, where articles are being written for the final edition of The French Dispatch, a magazine based on The New Yorker. With a star-studded cast, the eccentric journalists are as fascinating as the people they are interviewing. We are immersed into the lives being written about: a man serving a life sentence for homicide who becomes a genius artist, a young revolutionary involved in a student protest in Paris, and a chef who cooks for the police and becomes involved in a nightmare kidnapping. The New Yorker magazine itself said of The French Dispatch, “it’s necessary to see it twice in order to see it fully once.” Luckily it shows on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. as well so you could see it again.

Saturday’s line-up begins with the Spanish film Parallel Mothers, about two pregnant women facing motherhood with very different mindsets (10:30), followed by Together, Together where a relationship develops between a man and the surrogate he hires to have his baby (1:30). At 3:30 is the award-winning three-hour Korean film Drive My Car in which a famed writer/director unravels his past with assistance from his female driver. Then, Saturday night at 7:30, from Iran, we’re showing Sun Children, about a young street gang tasked by a local crime lord to find a treasure.

On Sunday we have four more movies. At 10:30 we present Give Me Liberty, a freewheeling comedy about a medical transport driver; at 1:30, from the U.K. is Jockey, a lovely movie about an aging jockey and his newly-discovered son. The Danish animated film, Flee, in which a refugee is confronted with a secret from his past as he’s about to marry his boyfriend, will be shown at 4:00, and Dawn, Her Dad and The Tractor is at 7:30. This Canadian movie is a heartwarming story of a transgender woman who comes home to repair her relationship with her father.

Most of the movies have second showings (we show movies at 4 and 7:30 p.m. every day until Saturday, Feb. 26), so grab a program at the Salmar Classic Theatre or at Wearabouts, or check out our website at shuswapfilm.net for the full line-up. We’re also showing Belfast, The Lost Daughter and The Rescue during the week so don’t miss those. Tickets are available at the theatre or in advance at Wearabouts on Alexander Street. See you at the Festival!

