Shuswap Film Society to screen North of Normal, based on bestselling memoir

“A memoir of my wilderness childhood, my unusual family and how I survived both,” is how Cea Sunrise Person subtitled her personal story, North of Normal.

Carly Stone, the director of the movie based on the book, found Cea and her mother Michelle’s relationship so interesting and so heartbreaking that she made it the focus of the movie. But a little backstory…

Michelle was 15 when pregnant with Cea, in 1969, a time of peace, love and drugs. Michelle’s free-spirited parents decided the child should be raised far away from the “godforsaken capitalist society,” and moved them to a commune, off the grid in the wilderness of western Canada, surrounded by stoned adults and indiscriminate sex – hardly a place for a child.

Cea is at the mercy of her immature mother’s questionable choices, as she follows one bad boyfriend after another, with Cea in tow, once to Celista for a time. Cea ends up back with her grandparents in the Yukon, then, finally, as a young teen, she moves to the city to re-connect with her mother, longing for a “normal” life. She soon finds her mother hasn’t changed much, still dropping everything for her next lover.

Cea starts to remember traumatic incidents from her past that she has repressed (that we see in flashback), and ultimately has to break with everything she’s known in her short life. At 13, she moves on to make a life for herself, as a fashion model.

The Globe and Mail called North of Normal “a tale of exceptionally bad parenting,” but it’s also a raw and beautifully complex look at a fraught mother-daughter relationship and a triumphant tale of self-discovery and acceptance. It plays at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Salmar Classic.

