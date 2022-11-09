Shuswap Film Society: Vengeance coming to the Classic

Ben is a New Yorker, a journalist and wannabe podcaster, one of what he calls the “coastal elite.”

He is commitment-phobic and hardly remembers the many women he’s had flings with. Abigail Shaw was one of them and Ben is a little stunned when her brother Ty calls to break the news to him, her “boyfriend,” that Abby has died and they want him to come to rural Texas and speak at her funeral. So begins our next Shusawp Film Society movie Vengeance.

Ben travels to the hometown of a woman he doesn’t really know and ingratiates himself into her family who all believe he was her boyfriend. Ty tells Ben that he thinks his sister was murdered and asks Ben to help the family avenge her death. Ben doesn’t necessarily buy Ty’s theory, but gets a brain wave for a podcast that will make him famous — about a crime that may or may not have happened. He starts to investigate Abby’s death, interviewing her family and other locals and their beliefs and conspiracies. He talks to Abby’s one-time record producer Quinten Sellers (Ashton Kutcher in what might be a career-best performance), who has his own philosophical thoughts about what happened. Ben discovers a drug connection and who the “Ben” Abby had in her phone and communicated with regularly really is.

Vengeance is a well-paced mystery that gets better and more surprising as it goes. The intrigue is maintained until we, along with Ben, discover the mystery behind her death, and wonder if seeking revenge is worth it.

Ben is played by BJ Novak, of The Office fame, who directed and wrote the script, and proves to have a lot to say about the USA in 2022. He’s written himself a snobby, obnoxious city character who gets himself into embarrassing moments in Texas, a place he believes to be a barbaric wasteland. But we do come to like Ben as he sheds his metropolitan superiority and is humanized through his stay in the town and his interactions with Abby’s family.

Please note a time change for this movie. Vengeance plays at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Salmar Classic.

Read more: Shuswap Film Society: Movie documents creation, iterations of Leonard Cohen hit

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmMovies