Shuswap Film Society: Woman escapes abusive, controlling partner in Alice Darling

Anna Kendrick, who plays Alice in our next movie Alice Darling, said the role resonated with her since she recently extricated herself from an abusive relationship.

With that intimate knowledge, Kendrick disturbingly displays the small and not so small symptoms of emotional abuse.

From the outside, Alice’s life looks good — a career woman with a luxurious Toronto apartment and a charming artist boyfriend Simon. But on closer look, she is so trapped in the abusive and controlling relationship with Simon, she actually defends and justifies his actions. She’s unable to see the damage his behaviour has caused her, but her friends recognize the telltale signs: compulsions, fear, uncertainty, panic and shame.

She has to lie to Simon in order to take a trip with long-time besties Tess and Sophie. During her time away, she reconnects with herself and sees the truth of how oppressive her life is under Simon’s controlling shadow. When Simon can’t reach her because her girlfriends took away her phone, he resorts to more extreme tactics to see her and restore the relationship. Sophie and Tess stand with her, but can she break free of her emotionally abusive lover?

Alice Darling is a gaslight-style suspense drama about the effects of verbal and psychological abuse, not physical abuse, but the subject matter could be triggering to some.

Alice Darling plays at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Classic.

