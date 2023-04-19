Wunmi Mosaku, Anna Kendrick and Kaniehtiio Horn star in Alice Darling, the Shuswap Film Society’s next presentation at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, April 22. (Contributed)

Wunmi Mosaku, Anna Kendrick and Kaniehtiio Horn star in Alice Darling, the Shuswap Film Society’s next presentation at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, April 22. (Contributed)

Shuswap Film Society: Woman escapes abusive, controlling partner in Alice Darling

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

By Joanne Sargent

Special to the Observer

Anna Kendrick, who plays Alice in our next movie Alice Darling, said the role resonated with her since she recently extricated herself from an abusive relationship.

With that intimate knowledge, Kendrick disturbingly displays the small and not so small symptoms of emotional abuse.

From the outside, Alice’s life looks good — a career woman with a luxurious Toronto apartment and a charming artist boyfriend Simon. But on closer look, she is so trapped in the abusive and controlling relationship with Simon, she actually defends and justifies his actions. She’s unable to see the damage his behaviour has caused her, but her friends recognize the telltale signs: compulsions, fear, uncertainty, panic and shame.

She has to lie to Simon in order to take a trip with long-time besties Tess and Sophie. During her time away, she reconnects with herself and sees the truth of how oppressive her life is under Simon’s controlling shadow. When Simon can’t reach her because her girlfriends took away her phone, he resorts to more extreme tactics to see her and restore the relationship. Sophie and Tess stand with her, but can she break free of her emotionally abusive lover?

Alice Darling is a gaslight-style suspense drama about the effects of verbal and psychological abuse, not physical abuse, but the subject matter could be triggering to some.

Alice Darling plays at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Classic.

Read more: U.S. TV and film writers authorize strike over pay, other issues

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Movies

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Funk fest: Five Alarm Funk energizes joyful fans at Salmon Arm show

Just Posted

(File Photo)
Kelowna man sues North Okanagan-Shuswap school board after told to ‘play through’ brain injury

In addition to being a guest speaker at this year’s Shuswap Youth Launch event on Thursday, April 27, Canadian poet and motivational speaker Wali Shah is scheduled for a public show at the Salmar Classic on Wednesday evening, April 26, 2023. Tickets are available at salmartheatre.com. (Wali Shah/Facebook photo)
Motivational speaker Wali Shah scheduled for solo show in countdown to Shuswap Youth Launch

Landan Walsh of the Sicamous Purple Unicorns leads the ball back to the Sicamous Red Raptors’ end in the Dekes and Bogeys Road Hockey Tournament on Main Street in Sicamous. (Black Press file photo)
Volunteers needed to make Sicamous road hockey tourney a reality

Cal Johnson, Chad Shipmaker and Kathryn Vennard have been recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Cal Johnson, Chad Shipmaker and Kathryn Vennard

Pop-up banner image