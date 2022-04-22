Shuswap Film Society: Woman self-marries to reclaim her life in Rosa’s Wedding

By Joanne Sargent

Contributor

Fun fact—around 2014, a craze developed in Japan for solo weddings, where women celebrate their independence and commit to themselves but not necessarily to singledom or celibacy. So the idea of Rosa marrying herself in our next Film Society movie, Rosa’s Wedding, isn’t as far-fetched as it might sound.

In Valencia, Spain, a 45-year-old unmarried woman is expected to be at the beck and call of her family. Rosa has spent her whole life catering to the needs of her brother, sister, father and her daughter who has twins. She’s exploited and under-appreciated by both her family and in her job as a costume designer for the film industry.

In an endeavour to re-claim her life, Rosa moves to her childhood town of Benicàssim, and to cement her commitment to her new future, she decides to marry herself. Marriage would give her the resources to re-open her deceased mother’s old dressmaking shop and embark on a fully independent life.

The trick is Rosa hasn’t told her family about her “surprise” that there’s no groom. She plans to reveal it all at the ceremony, but chaos ensues when her family starts meddling in the planning and things quickly spiral out of Rosa’s control. In classic wedding movie style, almost anything that can go wrong, does.

But, in the end, Rosa’s Wedding is a feel-good movie about transformation, hers and the resultant transformation of those around her. It’s subtitled and you can see it at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, April 23 at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Read more: Shuswap Film Society: Peter Dinklage stars in adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Movies & TV