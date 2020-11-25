Onlookers watch the CP Rail Holiday Train pull into Sicamous in 2019. (File Photo)

Shuswap food banks will benefit from online Holiday Train show

Concert will play live on CP Rail’s Facebook page on Dec. 12

It is clear the show will go on and food will make it to food banks as details of the online replacement for the CP Holiday Train tour are announced.

Rather than the continent-spanning rail journey on Canadian Pacific Railway’s line the Holiday Train has taken annually for the past 22 years, an online concert will be streamed before Christmas.

The “CP Holiday Train at Home” concert will go out live on the railway’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Dec. 12. An archived version of the show will remain on the page for later viewing.

The concert will be headlined by Serena Ryder and the Trews. JoJo Mason, Logan Staats and Kelly Prescott will also perform.

In past years the Holiday Train community stops in Canada and the Northern United States served as collection points for donations to local food banks. The railway will still be providing donations to local food banks. Viewers wishing to donate will be directed to Food Banks Canada, a national organization which supports community food banks. Local food banks are also in need of direct donations this time of year.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
