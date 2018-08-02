Shuswap guitarists unite for instrumental concert

Guitar wizards Jake Verburg, Matthew Fleming, Dan Smith, Blair Shier and Jordan Dick were supported by Jake McIntyre-Paul on bass and Gareth Seys on drums during a guitar-focused concert at the Nexus at First July 28. The workshop performance featured lengthy instrumental jams, putting the melody-making skills of these musicians on full display as the sounds of subtle riffs and salty licks drifted out the door and down the street. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Guitarists Jake Verburg, Matthew Fleming, Dan Smith, Blair Shier and Jordan Dick perform with bassist Jake McIntyre-Paul and drummer Gareth Seys at the Nexus at First July 28. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)