Shuswap guitarists unite for instrumental concert

Nexus at First in Salmon Arm hosted guitar-oriented workshop

Guitar wizards Jake Verburg, Matthew Fleming, Dan Smith, Blair Shier and Jordan Dick were supported by Jake McIntyre-Paul on bass and Gareth Seys on drums during a guitar-focused concert at the Nexus at First July 28. The workshop performance featured lengthy instrumental jams, putting the melody-making skills of these musicians on full display as the sounds of subtle riffs and salty licks drifted out the door and down the street.

Guitarists Jake Verburg, Matthew Fleming, Dan Smith, Blair Shier and Jordan Dick perform with bassist Jake McIntyre-Paul and drummer Gareth Seys at the Nexus at First July 28. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Dan Smith Trio, featuring (from left) Dan Smith, Jake Mcintyre-Paul and Gareth Seys, was one of a few smaller groups that made up the Guitars workshop at the Nexus at First July 28. After playing one large group set, the workshop broke into several smaller performance groups which played their own selections of guitar-focused music. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap guitarists unite for instrumental concert

