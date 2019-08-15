Shuswap invited to Shake the Lake at free floating concert

The show will be held on Aug. 31 at the Cinnemousun Narrows

Fernie-based Shred Kelly will be performing a floating concert on Shuswap Lake alongside Ben Chase. (File photo)

The last buoyant bash of the summer of 2019 will take place at the Cinnemousun Narrows on Aug. 31.

The second annual Shake The Lake will bring a pair of musical acts to the Cinnemousun Narrows for a floating concert free to anyone with a boat to get there.

This year’s lineup features Ben Chase followed by Shred Kelly.

Chase is an up-and-coming Canadian country star whose music is said to have “the soul of a Travis Tritt classic and the spirit of a Thomas Rhett hit.”

Fernie-based Shred Kelly is renowned for their high-energy live shows filled with folk-tinged and electrically amplified anthems that are sure to get even brand-new listeners singing along. The five-piece band artfully mixes traditional instrumentation with modern rock.

The show at the narrows, which is sponsored by Reds Rentals and Marina, Twin Anchors Houseboat Vacations and Papa’s Sicamous Marina, begins at 1 p.m.

