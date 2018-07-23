Shuswap Lake is never more densely packed with boats than for Waterway Houseboats’ May long weekend concert. The Lake was named Boating BC’s boating destination of the year for 2018. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Lake voted B.C.’s best for boating

The lake beat out four other boating hotspots around the province.

Shuswap Lake is B.C.’s best for boaters.

In a poll conducted by Boating BC, Shuswap Lake was voted the best boating destination in B.C. for 2018. The Shuswap netted 30 per cent of total votes cast, beating out Heriot Bay on Quadra Island which finished second with 19 per cent of the vote. The top five list was rounded out by Princess Louisa Inlet, Montague Harbour and Harrison Lake.

“The response to this year’s challenge has been remarkable with hundreds of votes submitted from across the province,” said Don Prittie, President of Boating BC Association. “Shuswap Lake is a beautiful location, offering many great opportunities for boating enthusiasts and their families. This honour is well-deserved, but is also among many specular and scenic destinations across this great province of ours.”

A press release from Boating BC says Shuswap Lake is loved by boaters for its untouched natural beauty.

