The Shuswap Music Festival will be streamed online in 2021 with group performances put on hold. (File photo)

Shuswap Music Festival moving online for 2021

The festival will not accept group entries from groups such as choirs next year

Although its start date is months away, the organizers of the Shuswap Music Festival are gearing up for a virtual event in spring 2021.

The annual festival gives young musicians in the North Okanagan and Shuswap a chance to share their talent and learn from professional and acclaimed musicians brought in as a panel of judges to adjudicate their performances.

2021 will mark the 20th anniversary of the first festival which has provided awards and scholarships that have helped local musicians pursue their careers.

The decades-old tradition will continue in 2021 with some changes in place due to the uncertainty created by COVID-19. All performances will be live-streamed from Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm; the venue will be closed to spectators and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Also different in 2021 will be the changes to group performances. The categories for choirs, duets and instrumental ensembles have been cancelled for the coming festival. Entries in voice, strings and piano categories will still be accepted. School bands will be tentatively included as long as it remains allowed by COVID-19 regulations. Band performances will be adjudicated at their respective schools.

Registration for the festival will be open from Jan. 11 to 31, 2021. Registration and more details on the festival can be found online at www.ShuswapFestival.com.

Festival organizers are also seeking assistance from volunteers. Contact information for volunteers is also available at the festival’s website.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Live music

Just Posted

