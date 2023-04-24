Strings adjudicator Andrea Case praises the violin performance of four-year old Michaela Vrana who was accompanied on piano by her sister, Georgina during the Shuswap Music Festival held April 11 to 29. The finale Gala concert, showcasing the Best of the Festival in Vocal, Piano and Strings, takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Nexus on First. Admission is $10 per person and $20 per family. Everyone is welcome. Discover more at ShuswapFestival.com. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap Music Festival wrapping up with gala concert

Event showcases the best of the festival

Strings adjudicator Andrea Case praises the violin performance of four-year old Michaela Vrana who was accompanied on piano by her sister, Georgina during the Shuswap Music Festival held April 11 to 29. The finale Gala concert, showcasing the Best of the Festival in Vocal, Piano and Strings, takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Nexus on First. Admission is $10 per person and $20 per family. Everyone is welcome. For more info, visit shuswapfestival.com.

Read more: Shuswap Music Festival back in full swing for 2023 with additional venue

