Shuswap Music Festival wrapping up with gala concert

Strings adjudicator Andrea Case praises the violin performance of four-year old Michaela Vrana who was accompanied on piano by her sister, Georgina during the Shuswap Music Festival held April 11 to 29. The finale Gala concert, showcasing the Best of the Festival in Vocal, Piano and Strings, takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Nexus on First. Admission is $10 per person and $20 per family. Everyone is welcome. Discover more at ShuswapFestival.com. (Photo contributed)

