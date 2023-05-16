The Dan Smith Trio, featuring with Smith on guitar and Jake McIntyre-Paul on standing bass and Brian Pratt-Johnson on drums (not pictured) will be hosting a jam session concert on the Nexus at First stage on Thursday, May 27, 2023. (Observer file photo)

Shuswap musicians to bring air of classic jazz ‘Blowin Session’ to Nexus stage

Dan Smith Trio to host jam session gig on May 25

Building on the success of previous jam sessions, the Salmon Arm Jazz Club is presenting more local talent in a similar setting at their next show.

On Thursday, May 25, some of the area’s finest jazz musicians are set to engage in this age-old tradition. The evening will be hosted by the Dan Smith Trio, with Smith on guitar, Jake McIntyre-Paul on bass and Brian Pratt-Johnson on drums.

The jam session – or “Blowin’ Session” as it is referred to in Johnny Griffin’s 1957 Blue Note album by that name – is an essential part of the jazz tradition. Throughout the history of jazz, players have engaged in these informal musical events to blow off steam, sharpen their improvisational skills and prove themselves among their peers. Late-night jam sessions among musicians like Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk and Bud Powell at the Harlem jazz club Minton’s Playhouse are often cited as playing a critical role in the development of Bebop. The average jam may not be as monumental as these historic sessions, but the tradition of the Blowin’ Session is indispensable in the development of all jazz practitioners.

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents shows every second and fourth Thursday, January to June (with occasional exceptions). Shows are held at at the Nexus at First, with doors open at 6:30 p.m. and shows at 7. Admission is by donation, with coffee, tea and treats available at intermission. Visit www.jazzsalmonarm.com to learn more about this organization and upcoming performances. The website also provides a link for subscription to an email newsletter sent out in advance of each show.

