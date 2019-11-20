Singer Andréa Roberts will join Sandy Cameron and his fellow jazz performers on stage for this year’s Merry Kriz concert on the Nexus stage at Salmon Arm’s First United Church on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap musicians to jazz up the holiday with Merry Kriz

Singer Andréa Roberts joins Sandy Cameron and fellow musicians on Nexus stage

Add a splash of jazz to this year’s Christmas festivities.

Well-known musician Sandy Cameron presents his annual Merry Kriz concert, featuring Salmon Arm Jazz Club members, with special guest vocalist Andréa Roberts who will perform several numbers.

Cameron, who plays tenor sax, clarinet and flute, will be joined on stage by Brook Roberts – alto sax; Terry Kosowick – trumpet and arranger; Gareth Seys – trombone and percussion; Colin Spence – keyboard; Bill Lockie – bass; Brian Pratt-Johnson – drums and vocals and Jonas Roberts – vocals.

“This is a very versatile group, particularly our percussionists; we have Gareth on drums, but he’s also a wonderful trombone player,” says Cameron, who calls Pratt-Johnson a triple threat because he can play the drums, congas and sing. “Gareth and Brian will be playing drums and congas against each other. It’s an exciting kind of sound.”

Cameron adds that many of the club’s Merry Kriz songs have been arranged by Colin.

Read more: Cod Gone Wild to serve the Shuswap another round of musical cheer

Read more: Kids Christmas shopping event coming to Salmon Arm

“He’s a whiz at arranging and uses his computer to get everyone charts that are easy to read and look professional.”

The longtime Salmon Arm teacher and talented musician is also looking forward to performing a duet again with young Jonas Roberts.

“It’s a beautiful rendition of The Snowman, a cartoon based on the book by Raymond Brooks that I found years ago,” Cameron says. “Jonas will sing Walking on Air, I will play my clarinet and we will go from classical to swing and back to classical style.”

Club members are delighted Salmon Arm’s First United Church has donated the use of the Nexus for the concert.

Get into the Christmas spirit with a jazzy twist from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. Admission is by donation.

