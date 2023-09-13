Indigenous Dancer by the Shuswap Photo Arts Club’s Sue Stilling. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap Photo Arts Club’s winning fair entries on display at library

Brian Mohr’s photo Fox Smelling Wildflowers took top spot in People’s Choice category

A collection of photographs selected as people’s choice winners at the Salmon Arm Fair can now be viewed at the library.

The top 10-scoring Fair photo entries for the Shuswap Photo Arts Club’s People’s Choice category will be on display the Salmon Arm library until Sept. 23. Among them are Brian Mohr’s first-place image, Fox Smelling Wildflowers, Sue Stilling’s second-place entry, Indigenous Dancer, and Noreen Sadiwynk’s third-place winning Treasures of the Past. Top prize for this category was “bragging rights” and a one-year club membership.

Treasures of the Past by the Shuswap Photo Arts Club’s Noreen Sadiwynk. (Photo contributed)

