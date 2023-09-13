Shuswap Photo Arts Club’s winning fair entries on display at library

A collection of photographs selected as people’s choice winners at the Salmon Arm Fair can now be viewed at the library.

The top 10-scoring Fair photo entries for the Shuswap Photo Arts Club’s People’s Choice category will be on display the Salmon Arm library until Sept. 23. Among them are Brian Mohr’s first-place image, Fox Smelling Wildflowers, Sue Stilling’s second-place entry, Indigenous Dancer, and Noreen Sadiwynk’s third-place winning Treasures of the Past. Top prize for this category was “bragging rights” and a one-year club membership.

