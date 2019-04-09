Shuswap piano students excel in exams

Each year the Shuswap Branch of the Registered Music Teachers recognize their students that have successfully accomplished advanced level piano exams with their prerequisite theoretical exams, Grade 8 to Associate level (ARCT). Royal Conservatory and Conservatory Canada send examiners out each year to examine students providing a valuable comprehensive assessment of musicianship by including repertoire, technical tests, etudes, ear and sight reading.
Each grade requires examinations also in theoretical subjects. Grade 8 is equivalent to Grade 12 school credits and grades above that are considered post-secondary. Congratulations goes to Hilary Vukadinovic and Micah Knutson, Grade 8 piano; Grace Neudorf and Sydney Victor, A.R.C.T.; Hannah Brackenbury and Stephen Moore, Grade 10; and Maclean Weightman, Connor Levins, Daisy-May Munro, Charlotte Paton and Eden Thomas, Grade 8.
