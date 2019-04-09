Shuswap piano students excel in exams

Shuswap piano students Hilary Vukadinovic, Micah Knutson, Grace Neudorf, Stephen Moore and Maclean Weightman are among several students recently recognized by the Shuswap Branch of the Registered Music Teachers for having successfully accomplished advanced level piano exams with their prerequisite theoretical exams. (Photo contributed)

Each year the Shuswap Branch of the Registered Music Teachers recognize their students that have successfully accomplished advanced level piano exams with their prerequisite theoretical exams, Grade 8 to Associate level (ARCT). Royal Conservatory and Conservatory Canada send examiners out each year to examine students providing a valuable comprehensive assessment of musicianship by including repertoire, technical tests, etudes, ear and sight reading.

Each grade requires examinations also in theoretical subjects. Grade 8 is equivalent to Grade 12 school credits and grades above that are considered post-secondary. Congratulations goes to Hilary Vukadinovic and Micah Knutson, Grade 8 piano; Grace Neudorf and Sydney Victor, A.R.C.T.; Hannah Brackenbury and Stephen Moore, Grade 10; and Maclean Weightman, Connor Levins, Daisy-May Munro, Charlotte Paton and Eden Thomas, Grade 8.

Submitted.

Read more: Snapshot: Shuswap musicians pay tribute to Pete Seeger

Read more: Artists excited to teach future South Shuswap musicians

Read more: Pursuing musical excellence

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter