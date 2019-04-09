Shuswap piano students Hilary Vukadinovic, Micah Knutson, Grace Neudorf, Stephen Moore and Maclean Weightman are among several students recently recognized by the Shuswap Branch of the Registered Music Teachers for having successfully accomplished advanced level piano exams with their prerequisite theoretical exams. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap piano students excel in exams

Each year the Shuswap Branch of the Registered Music Teachers recognize their students that have successfully accomplished advanced level piano exams with their prerequisite theoretical exams, Grade 8 to Associate level (ARCT). Royal Conservatory and Conservatory Canada send examiners out each year to examine students providing a valuable comprehensive assessment of musicianship by including repertoire, technical tests, etudes, ear and sight reading.

Each grade requires examinations also in theoretical subjects. Grade 8 is equivalent to Grade 12 school credits and grades above that are considered post-secondary. Congratulations goes to Hilary Vukadinovic and Micah Knutson, Grade 8 piano; Grace Neudorf and Sydney Victor, A.R.C.T.; Hannah Brackenbury and Stephen Moore, Grade 10; and Maclean Weightman, Connor Levins, Daisy-May Munro, Charlotte Paton and Eden Thomas, Grade 8.

Submitted.

Read more: Snapshot: Shuswap musicians pay tribute to Pete Seeger

Read more: Artists excited to teach future South Shuswap musicians

Read more: Pursuing musical excellence

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show
Next story
Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

Just Posted

Cancer society cancels Salmon Arm Relay for Life

Former committee members still hope to be able to hold a Luminary Walk at Marine Park

SASCU powers Innovation Centre

Credit union contributes $125,000 with 10-year sponsorship agreement

Okanagan-Shuswap extended care facility workers vote in favour of strike

HEU members at six Good Samaritan Society sites in B.C. vote 94 per cent in favour of job action

7-Eleven to demolish burned building in Salmon Arm

Company official says convenience store will relocate to another location in city

B.C. Tree Fruits fills top jobs

BC Tree Fruits Co-operative has two new senior executives.

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Most Read